Kerala: Month after acquittal in rape case, man attacked

(Representational) (Representational)

A man, who was recently acquitted in a sensational case pertaining to the rape of two minor Dalit sisters, who were later found dead, was attacked by a mob in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Saturday.

The attack on the youth was prima facie not a retaliation for his acquittal, police said. The youth was found injured in a village in Walayar police station area and police took him to hospital. His injuries are serious but not life threatening, police said.

Palakkad SP G Siva Vikram ruled out the retaliatory angle. “The provocation for the attack was personal… a group of three or four persons provoked him, calling him a rapist…,” he said.

The family of the youth alleged that BJP men were behind the attack but the SP said the incident was not political in nature.

In 2017, two sisters were found dead within a period of two months. The investigation revealed the girls were subjected to unnatural sex several times. Four people were arrested.

In October, a court in Palakkad acquitted the four. The acquittal of the accused had triggered an outrage. Last month, the government ordered a judicial probe into the case and decided to move an appeal in the High Court against the acquittal.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App