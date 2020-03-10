Monsoon months away, fearful Kerala prepares: Canoes at home

Ashokan, a businessman, at home with his canoe in Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam. (Express Photo) Ashokan, a businessman, at home with his canoe in Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam. (Express Photo)

(Written by K C Arun)

THEIR LIVES battered by rain over the last two years, and the annual southwest monsoon just three months away, scores of residents in flood-prone areas of Kerala are marking a new addition to their parking slots at home alongside two-wheelers and cars: small fibre-glass canoes.

Most of these canoes are being purchased from boat-building yards in Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts, with owners saying that they are light-weight and long-lasting, can be easily transported through land — and don’t require much storage space.

According to Jeevan Sukumaran, managing director of Alappuzha-based Samudra Shipyard, his company used to sell an average of about 150 canoes a year before 2018. But over the last two years, he says, Samudra has sold nearly 600 canoes.

“There are people coming from Kannur, Thrissur and Ernakulam to purchase our boats, apart from those in Alappuzha. In Alappuzha, most of them were sold in the Kainakary, Ambalapuzha and Paravur areas, which were among the worst-hit by the floods,” says Sukumaran.

Most of those who have purchased these boats — Rs 25,000 for a three-seater and Rs 35,000 for a five-seater — are owners of homes near rivers, lakes and other water bodies.

P K Ashokan, from a resident of Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district, says he bought a canoe for Rs 25,000 after his family’s “harrowing experience” in 2018. That year, his family of three had to relocate to his brother’s residence, 2 km away, after floodwaters entered his home.

“When I was a child, we used to row canoes all the time. During those days, the river used to swell constantly, flooding the area, and a lot of families used to keep wooden canoes. But gradually, as flooding stopped over the years, people began selling their canoes because they were hard to maintain,” says Ashokan, 50.

In 2018, Kerala recorded the heaviest monsoon rain in nearly a century, leading to widespread floods and landslides that claimed about 500 lives and displaced thousands. Marooned in their homes, many were rescued on boats by the Army, NDRF and volunteers, including fishermen. In 2019, too, heavy monsoon showers flooded several parts of north and central Kerala, leading to about 100 deaths.

Ashokan says that in 2018, when he ventured out with his friends for rescue work, they struggled to find boats. “Even the families that resided close to the Muvattupuzha river did not have any. Many of them remained stranded in their homes until help arrived,” he says.

S Gopalakrishnan, who owns Bristol Boats that specialises in two-seaters, says there have been “more enquiries after the floods over the last two years”.

Ashokan’s friend Prince Elias, a businessman, says he used a three-seater canoe for relief work in 2018. But now, he has purchased a five-seater — for his own family.

