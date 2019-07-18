Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery BR-68 Today Results: Winner takes Rs 5 crore!

Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery BR-68 Today Results 2019: The Kerala state lottery department Thursday will announce the results of its seasonal Monsoon Bumper Lottery BR-68.

The first prize is worth Rs 5 crore, while the second and third will fetch the winner the cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 1,00,000.

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 200.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The monsoon lottery is part of the state government’s two seasonal jackpots, the other one being the summer bumper lottery. The state government also organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.