Kerala MLA K T Jaleel raises allegations against Lokayukta: ‘Would do anything for reward’

CPI(M)-backed legislator K T Jaleel, who was forced to quit as higher education minister in the previous LDF regime after Lokayukta indicted him of nepotism in appointments, on Sunday raised serious allegations against Kerala Lokayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph, claiming that he “would do anything if he gets adequate reward” for it.

This comes at a time when the Opposition has been criticising the CPI(M)-led Kerala government for its decision to bring an Ordinance to amend the Kerala Lokayukta Act in a manner that gives it powers to reject the report of the anti-corruption ombudsman.

Jaleel, in his Facebook page, published a copy of the Kerala High Court verdict dating back to 2005, issued by the bench of Chief Justice B. Subhashan Reddy and Justice Cyriac Joseph, which had dismissed writ petitions seeking action against then UDF minister P K Kunhalikutty, in a sex scandal. Jaleel highlighted the name of Justice Joseph in the copy of the verdict. Along with the copy of the verdict, Jaleel attached a list of VCs of Kottayam-based Mahatma Gandhi University, again highlighting the name of Prof Jancy James, who had served as VC from 2004 to 2008.

Jaleel wrote, “The Lord, who had bargained the post of the MG University VC for his own brother’s wife for rescuing a UDF leader from a sensational case, would do anything, if he gets adequate reward.”

Without naming Justice Joseph, Jaleel, who had served as the higher education minister in the previous LDF regime, said the UDF has found a “new knife” to backstab the Pinarayi Vijayan government after three Central Government agencies had probed in vain. The UDF leaders want to “destabilize the present LDF regime, by allowing this gentleman, whose name was recommended by Congress as chairman of the national human rights commission, to continue in his present post,” he stated.

Referring to the proposed amendment in the Kerala Lokayukta Act, which would reduce the orders of the quasi-judicial body into an advisory, Jaleel said that the people of the state would have scant regard for the demand that the orders of the Lokayukta be binding on the government. The copy of the verdict in the case, which came out on 25 January, 2005, and the document on the brother’s wife assuming office as VC on 14 November, 2004, are available everywhere, stated Jaleel, who had quit Indian Union Muslim League in 2006. He added, “Nobody is going to escape due to the ostrich policy of the media.”

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said it was unbecoming of Jaleel, who had served as the higher education minister, to abuse a judge, who had delivered the verdict against him on charges of nepotism in government appointments.

Satheesan said, “By coming out against Justice Joseph, Jaleel had disproved his own godfather Pinarayi Vijayan, who had considered Joseph as Lokayukta. The high court verdict, which Jaleel attributed to Justice Joseph, was delivered by chief justice Subhashan Reddy. The verdict and the appointment of MG University VC are before the public. Nobody had then raised any allegation about the VC’s appointment. No scandal had emerged during her regime as we had seen when Jaleel was the minister. Jaleel has now emerged as a suicide squad for Vijayan.”