Kerala: Body of missing Messi fan found in river, suicide note says he was upset with Argentina’s 0-3 loss to Croatia

Alex’s father had said his son was a great fan of Messi. (Representational) Alex’s father had said his son was a great fan of Messi. (Representational)

The body of a 30-year-old Argentina football team fan was recovered from a river near Kottayam Sunday, two days after he left home upset over poor showing of the South American team in the World Cup, police said.

Dinu Alex, an ardent fan of Argentina football team and its captain Lionel Messi, was missing since he left his home in Arumanoor near Kottayam Friday. Alex was devastated after Argentina was thrashed by Croatia 0-3 on June 21.

Kerala: Body of 30-year-old Dinu Joseph, a fan of Argentinian captain Lionel Messi who went missing on June 22, has been found near Illikkal Bridge in Kottayam. He had gone missing after Argentina’s 3-0 loss to Croatia in 2018 FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/oultMxrtDZ — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2018

According to police, a group of people who had come to take a bath in the river on Sunday found the body of Binu Alex. Alex’s relatives identified the body. The body apparently floated some 30 km downstream from his house at Arumannoor.

Police, along with the Fire and Rescue service personnel, were searching for his body in the nearby Meenachil river. It was found in the river near Illickal Bridge, about 10 km from his village, police said.

In a suicide note, which was found in his room, Alex had said he was upset with Argentina’s defeat and was going to end his life. “I have no more interest in this world. I am proceeding towards death and none is responsible,” wrote Alex.

Alex’s father had said his son was a great fan of Messi. Argentina has just one point from two games so far in the World Cup in Russia.

(With agencies inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App