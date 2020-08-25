14-year-old girl gangraped in Kerala; three migrants from UP arrested

According to police, the girl was abused several times during the lockdown period, from April.

A 14-year-old girl was gang-raped by a group of migrant workers who were staying at the victim’s neighbourhood under Kochi city police limits, according to police.

The police arrested three migrants from Uttar Pradesh and are looking for others in the gang, who have gone into hiding. The absconding are suspected to have left the state, said police.

According to police, the girl was abused several times during the lockdown period, from April. The alleged accused assaulted the girl at her home during day time when her parents were away. Besides, the accused had exploited her at their rented premises.

The incident was exposed during a counselling session the girl had undergone at her school, where teachers noticed changes in her behaviour.

The arrested were identified as Shahid, 24, of Hanupura, Farhad Khan, 29, of Nangar in Rampur city and Haneef, 28, of Nangar. Police have intensified search for others, also natives of Uttar Pradesh.

