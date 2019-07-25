Kerala ministers slam HC judge V Chitambaresh for Brahmin reservation remarks

Kerala high Court judge Justice V Chitambaresh has come under fire for his speech urging the Brahmin community to agitate for economic reservation alone, not caste or communal reservation.

Chitambaresh made the controversial speech while addressing a global meeting of Tamil Brahmins in Kochi.

CPI (M) leader and Kerala Law Minister AK Balan said a judge should not have spoken in such a manner. “As a minister for law and development of SC/ST communities, I am concerned about the judge’s attitude. We can imagine what would be lurking in his mind when cases pertaining to the issues he mentioned in the speech come up before him as a judge. It is a matter of concern,’’ he told media.

National president of Loktantric Yuva Janata Dal, Saleem Madavoor on Wednesday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking stringent action against the judge for “his unconstitutional remarks.’’

In his letter, Saleem said it is the duty of a judge to protect the Constitution and the law discourages caste system. By highlighting Brahmins to be superior to other communities, the judge is promoting caste system and thereby untouchability. He has also spoken against the Constitutional provisions by asking the community to agitate for economic reservation, stated the letter.

Dalit writer Sunny M Kapikad asked the judge to step down for making a statement which is against the principles of the Constitution and is a violation of the law.

In his address, Justice Chitambaresh had said that a Brahmin is twice-born and is a person with all good qualities rolled into one.