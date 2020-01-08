Kerala minister slams Centre over ‘denial’ of NDRF aid for floods

NDRF personnel during rescue operations during Kerala floods in August 2018. (PTI/File) NDRF personnel during rescue operations during Kerala floods in August 2018. (PTI/File)

The Union government has sanctioned an assistance of Rs 5,908 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to seven flood-hit states. However, demands for financial assistance by Kerala were allegedly ignored.

A high-level committee, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, had approved NDRF assistance to Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said, “It was unfortunate that the state was denied reasonable assistance to overcome the flood havoc. The state had submitted a memorandum to the Union government seeking an aid of Rs 2,109 crore. The memorandum was prepared as per the guidelines of the Centre. But Amit Shah and team had not allotted a single rupee to the state.”

However, an MHA official said all states are given advance funds to meet disasters through the SDRF. Once this is spent, states ask for additional funds. “This is examined and clarifications sought from states. Kerala has just sent in its clarifications. Its requirements will be met the next time. Also, it must be noted that Kerala has not even spent all the funds it was given last year,” the official said.

