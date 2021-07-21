Kerala minister draws flak for ‘trying to settle’ sexual harassment case

Kerala Forest Minister and senior NCP leader A K Saseendran on Tuesday drew flak from opposition parties for his alleged interference in trying to settle a case related to accusations against one of his party leaders allegedly attempting to sexually harass a woman.

Saseendran said he had called the woman’s father considering the issue “as a matter of the party”. He said, “It is true that I have asked the father to settle the issue. I never knew it as a sexual harassment case.”

In an audio of the purported conversation between Saseendran and the woman’s father, aired by TV channels on Tuesday, a voice resembling that of the minister was heard asking the father to settle the issue. “I have come to know that there is a small case against our party leader,” he purportedly asked.

When the victim’s father asks whether it is the case pertaining to outraging the modesty of his daughter, the voice resembling Saseendran’s purportedly agreed that he is familiar with the incident. Then he purportedly said “that should be settled”.

The woman had complained to local police on June 28 against NCP state executive member G Padmakaran.

CPI(M) state secretary A Vijayaraghavan said the party would react to the issue only after studying it.

While Congress’s V D Satheesan said the minister should quit, or “the Chief Minister should show him the door”, state BJP president K Surendran alleged that Saseendran has violated his oath of office.