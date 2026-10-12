Kerala Mini Cooper horror: 3 more arrested as victims’ families push for harsher punishment

The 19-year-old accused in the Keralam Mini Cooper crash that killed three youths was lodged at the state’s borstal school after a judicial magistrate court remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody.

Suhail Sajeev, who was driving the Mini Cooper, allegedly after drinking, is accused of ramming a scooter from the rear in the early hours of Sunday near Kochi International Airport, killing all three riders, aged 21.

The victims – Iyas, a native of Sullia in Karnataka, Gopika, of Palakkad, and Devika, of Wayanad – were returning on the scooter after having tea. The three, who were pursuing various courses after graduation, worked part-time at an antique shop in Thrikkakara to earn a living. The crash occurred as they were returning home after the day’s work.

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After allegedly hitting the scooter and dragging its riders for more than 100 metres, Suhail reportedly told local respondents that his father (bappa) would handle the case.

On Monday, police arrested three other occupants of the Mini Cooper – Ninav, Ameer and Joyal – who had allegedly fled after the accident. They were booked for allegedly abetting Suhail to drive the car under the influence of alcohol. Ninav had been with Suhail since noon, when they allegedly began drinking.

“After the accident, these three persons had escaped. We arrested them from Alappuzha. The probe is going in an exemplary manner. Soon after the accident, we collected evidence. We could prove that the accused had driven the car under the influence of alcohol,” said B K Arun, inspector at the Kochi airport police station.

Police claimed Suhail and his friends had visited three bars from noon onwards. After spending time at two bars in Kochi until evening, Suhail allegedly moved to a bar near the airport. “We have collected evidence from the bars, including CCTV visuals. Police claim the car was speeding at the time of the accident, around 1.45 am. “He was heading to the airport to pick someone,” Arun said.

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Sajeev’s mother runs a prominent design studio and brand in Kochi and Alappuzha. In a Facebook post, she had said she was gifting the Mini Cooper to her son for his birthday. That video went viral after the accident on Sunday.

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Meanwhile, the families of the deceased demanded that the accused be booked under Section 101 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide, instead of Section 105, which is generally invoked in cases of death caused by negligence.

Devika’s uncle, Sandeep, told the media in Wayanad, “We strongly believe that it was a deliberate act. We are pained to hear that Suhail was sent to borstal school instead of a normal prison. How can a 19-year-old killer be treated in such a manner, rubbing salt into our wounds? Devika was the only hope of her four-member family. She was planning to fly abroad after completing the ongoing aviation course. We want justice from the government.”

Prison department officials and police said the decision to send Suhail to the borstal school was taken by the court. The facility houses accused persons aged between 18 and 21. At present, 106 people are lodged at the state’s only borstal school in Ernakulam.

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Keralam is among the few states that still have borstal schools, while most such institutions have been replaced by homes functioning under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2000.

Introduced in India during British colonial rule, borstals were conceived as “second chance” institutions for young offenders. Unlike present-day correctional homes, they did not admit offenders under 16. Courts sent male offenders aged between 16 and 21 to these institutions, which focused on education and training.