Student killed in Uzbekistan; back home in Kerala, family links it to conversion bid

A medical student from Kerala has been accused of killing his classmate — also from the state — in Uzbekistan Friday, with the victim’s family alleging that he had attempted to force her to convert.

The victim has been identified as Sawariya Basanth, 21, a native of Harippad in Alappuzha district. She was a first-year medical student at Bukhara State Medical Institute in Uzbekistan.

The alleged accused, Sadarul Anam, 22, is a native of Pulamanthole in Malappuram district. He was arrested following the incident. Sawariya’s body was flown to Kerala, where a second postmortem was conducted Thursday following a complaint from her family.

The body was cremated Thursday. Back in Kerala, Harippad Police also registered a murder case based on a complaint filed by Sawariya’s father, Basanth, who is employed in Kuwait.