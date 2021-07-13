Kerala medical student, first in India to get Covid-19 last year, contracts virus again

The 20-year-old, a student at a medical university in Wuhan in China, was detected with the virus for the second time in a routine test conducted before a flight to Delhi.

A medical student from Kerala’s Thrissur district, who was the first in India to test positive for coronavirus last year, has contracted the virus again, an official confirmed.

The 20-year-old, a student at a medical university in Wuhan in China, was detected with the virus for the second time in a routine test conducted before a flight to Delhi. An official said that she has no symptoms and is in isolation at her home in Thrissur. She has not taken the vaccine yet.

The student, a native of Kodungallur, had first tested positive for Covid-19 on January 30, 2020, thus becoming the first in the country to contract the virus. She had contracted it in Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus in China. She was then admitted to the Thrissur Medical college hospital for treatment and had successfully defeated the virus.