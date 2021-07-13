scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Must Read

Kerala medical student, first in India to get Covid-19 last year, contracts virus again

The 20-year-old has not taken the vaccine yet.

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi |
July 13, 2021 2:29:49 pm
The 20-year-old, a student at a medical university in Wuhan in China, was detected with the virus for the second time in a routine test conducted before a flight to Delhi.

A medical student from Kerala’s Thrissur district, who was the first in India to test positive for coronavirus last year, has contracted the virus again, an official confirmed.

The 20-year-old, a student at a medical university in Wuhan in China, was detected with the virus for the second time in a routine test conducted before a flight to Delhi. An official said that she has no symptoms and is in isolation at her home in Thrissur. She has not taken the vaccine yet.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The student, a native of Kodungallur, had first tested positive for Covid-19 on January 30, 2020, thus becoming the first in the country to contract the virus. She had contracted it in Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus in China. She was then admitted to the Thrissur Medical college hospital for treatment and had successfully defeated the virus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 13: Latest News

Advertisement
X