Kerala: MBA student arrested for ‘harassing women online’

A 25-year-old MBA student in Kerala was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually harassing and blackmailing women after befriending them on social media.

The accused, identified as Pradeesh Kumar, 25, a native of Kerala’s Kottayam district, was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

He was arrested on the basis of a complaint from a woman, who alleged that Kumar has been sexually harassing her over the last two years, blackmailing her with her morphed images and social media chats with him.

Investigating officer S Manjulal said one woman has so far approached the police with a complaint, but prima facie investigation has found that Kumar had established contact with more than 50 women. His laptop had morphed photographs of 58 women, while some other images were found to have been deleted, Manjulal said.

“We cannot say exactly how many women have been sexually harassed unless more women come forward to disclose their alleged experience,” he said. “Kumar had trapped the complainant two years ago. Unable to withstand his blackmailing, she has now mustered courage to approach the police.”

Explaining Kumar’s modus operandi, the police said he would befriend women, mostly homemakers, and get their cellphone numbers. Over a period of time, he allegedly explored their family details and then tried to convince each victim that her husband had an extramarital affair.

Before doing that, he allegedly created fake social media accounts in the name of fictitious women and started chatting with the husband of the identified victim, the police said. To convince the victim that her husband had relation with another women, Kumar would show screenshots of chats from social media accounts of fictitious women he had created.

According to the police, after convincing a victim that her husband had an extramarital affair, Kumar forced her to have video-chat sessions with him in order to get their visuals. He then allegedly morphed the images and blackmailed women to yield to his intentions, according to the complaint. If any women protested, he allegedly silenced them by threatening to disclose the morphed images and their chat history, the police said.

The police said Kumar had given special identification codes for each woman for social media chatting with her.