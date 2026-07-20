‘He was set to get married, change jobs’: 4 Indians killed in Russian attack on cargo ship off Ukraine coast

A 26-year-old seafarer from Kerala is among four Indians killed in a Russian attack on a cargo ship, M V Golden Leo, off the coast of the Ukrainian city of Odesa on July 19.

The deceased has been identified as Akhil Joyan from Vellarikundu village in Kasaragod district. He has been working as a mariner on the ship for the last six years.

According to family sources, Akhil was the only son of Joyan, a merchant, and Saly, a collection agent at the postal department. He joined the shipping industry as a mariner after completing a course in nautical science from Chennai.