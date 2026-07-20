‘He was set to get married, change jobs’: 4 Indians killed in Russian attack on cargo ship off Ukraine coast

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, on the evening of July 19, the vessel was attacked while departing the port of Odesa

Written by: Shaju Philip
2 min readThiruvananthapuramUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 10:41 PM IST
indians killed in ukraine odesaIndia condemned the attack and reiterated that targeting commercial shipping is deplorable. (Photo: Reuters)
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A 26-year-old seafarer from Kerala is among four Indians killed in a Russian attack on a cargo ship, M V Golden Leo, off the coast of the Ukrainian city of Odesa on July 19.

The deceased has been identified as Akhil Joyan from Vellarikundu village in Kasaragod district. He has been working as a mariner on the ship for the last six years.

According to family sources, Akhil was the only son of Joyan, a merchant, and Saly, a collection agent at the postal department. He joined the shipping industry as a mariner after completing a course in nautical science from Chennai.

“Last month, he visited his parents and his wedding was fixed. Akhil was planning to sign off from this ship by the end of this month. He wanted to move to another firm,” said a family source.

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According to family members, Akhil was a world record holder for the maximum rope pull-ups in 30 seconds.

An official communication from the Chief Minister’s office said the Non-resident Keralites Affairs Department, or Norka, has been entrusted with contacting the Ministry of External Affairs and the Russian Consulate to obtain further details.

As per the Ministry, on the evening of July 19, the vessel was attacked while departing the port of Odesa. There were 17 crew members on board, including five Indian nationals. The Indian who survived has been hospitalised.

“Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery,” the MEA said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

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