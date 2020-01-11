Kerala’s Maradu flats to be demolished today, Section 144 imposed in area

Maradu flats demolition in Kochi: Two of the four flats will be demolished on Saturday. Maradu flats demolition in Kochi: Two of the four flats will be demolished on Saturday.

Two of four residential apartments in Maradu, a neighbourhood in Kerala’s Kochi, are set to be demolished on Saturday at around 11 am. Alfa Serene and H2O Holy Faith will be razed as per a Supreme Court order passed last year.

The first building, the H20 Holy Faith apartment, will be torn down at 11 am. The twin towers of Alfa Serene will be brought down five minutes later at 11.05 am. The Jain Coral Cove complex, the biggest of the four, will be demolished on Sunday, January 12 at 11 am, followed by Golden Kayaloram, the smallest, at 2 pm. Read in Malayalam

Section 144 of the CrPc has been imposed on the land, air and water of the area. It will be lifted only after the Fire and Rescue Services department gives the all-clear sign.

Officials of the district administration, police and contractors Friday conducted a successful mock drill of the demolition exercise.

The Kochi police is likely to wrap the area around the four demolition sites with a thick security blanket. Around 500 police officers will be deployed at each demolition site. Traffic on the NH66 will be holed up for a few minutes before and during the implosion.

Explained | How four apartments in Kochi will be brought down

According to SB Sarwate, an Indore-based demolition expert and a consultant of the Kerala government for the Maradu demolition, for a 15-storey building, blasts can be conducted on 1st, 2nd, 6th, 7th, 11th and 12th floors.

The buildings are being razed following a Supreme Court order passed on September 27, 2019 for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The court had also ordered the state government to pay an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each flat owner. It said this money can be recovered from those responsible for erecting the structures.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd