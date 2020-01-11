Follow Us:
Saturday, January 11, 2020

Watch: Kerala’s Maradu building comes crashing down in demolition drive

After the H20 Holy Faith apartment, the twin towers of Alfa Serene will be brought down. The Jain Coral Cove complex, the biggest of the four, will be demolished on Sunday, January 12 at 11 am, followed by Golden Kayaloram, the smallest, at 2 pm.

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi | Updated: January 11, 2020 11:46:09 am
maradu flat demolition, maradu flat demolition video, H20 Holy Faith apartment demolition, kerala news The H20 Holy Faith apartment was razed as per a Supreme Court order passed last year.

H20 Holy Faith apartment became the first of the four residential apartments in Maradu, a neighborhood in Kerala’s Kochi, to be demolished on Saturday. The apartment, which was razed as per a Supreme Court order passed last year, was brought down through controlled implosion at 11.18 am.

The 60-meter high 19-storey building was levelled in seconds in a spectacular implosion.

After the H20 Holy Faith apartment, the twin towers of Alfa Serene are scheduled to be brought down. The Jain Coral Cove complex, the biggest of the four, will be demolished on Sunday, January 12 at 11 am, followed by Golden Kayaloram, the smallest, at 2 pm.

Follow Kerala's Maradu flats demolition LIVE UPDATES here

A total of 343 waterfront flats were built in the complexes, violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms. The Apex Court had in September 2019 directed demolition of the apartment complexes within 138 days, a time line given by the Kerala government.

Section 144 of the CrPc has been imposed on the land, air and water of the area. It will be lifted only after the Fire and Rescue Services department gives the all-clear sign.

 

