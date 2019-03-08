Kerala Maoist activist shot: Kin seek judicial probe into ‘fake encounter’

Maoist LINK runs deep in the Cheruka Palli family at Valarad village near Pandikkad in Malappuram district. In the exchange of fire with police at a resort in Wayanad district on Wednesday, the family lost one of its sons, C P Jaleel.

Advertising

Jaleel’s two brothers, C P Moitheen and C P Ismail, have been known to be Maoists. Another brother, C P Rasheed, was active with Porattam, an ultra-Left organisation. The face of the family, Rasheed now works as a human rights activist.

Their parents — C P Hamza and Aliyumma — have nine children, six sons and three daughters. Hamza, a truck driver, died eight years ago while Aliyumma lives with son Ansar, a trader. All the daughters are married.

The family hit headlines in 2015 when Ismail, then 29, was arrested by Maharashtra ATS in Pune along with suspected Kerala-born Maoist leader Murali Kannambally. Ismail was allegedly working with Kannambally in Maharashtra, and has since been in judicial custody.

Moitheen was known as the leader of Varahini Dalam, a Maoist group in Kerala-Karnataka and Tamil Nadu tri-junction. Varahini Dalam was formed in 2017 following the killings of Kuppusway alias Devaraj and Ajitha in Nilambur in November 2016.

The eldest brother, Rasheed is the leader of Janakeeya Manushyavakasa Prasthanam, a rights forum. He was involved in getting Maoist P A Shyna released on bail last year. The youngest, Jishad, is active in agitations, while Ansar is involved in local business.

Jishad said Jaleel was a Maoist and believed in that ideology. “We have no information about him since 2014. He joined the Maoist movement and was working with Kabani Dalam, a wing of the movement in the region,” he said.

Rasheed, who identified the body of his brother, said the family had demanded a judicial probe. “It was a fake encounter. People in the locality say that firing continued throughout the night. The police claim is suspicious,” he said.

Advertising

People at Valarad village recalled that the sons of the Cheruka Palli family had been engaged in Dalit and environmental issues.