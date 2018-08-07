Kerala: Man who practised black magic, family killed by disciple, say cops

Photo: (Left) the four victims in the family and (Right) accused Libeesh arrested by police. Photo: (Left) the four victims in the family and (Right) accused Libeesh arrested by police.

A man believed to practise black magic, his wife and their two children were murdered in Kerala’s Idukki district, allegedly by his disciple who believed that his fortunes would improve only by eliminating his teacher, the police said.

On August 2, bodies of Kanat Krishnan (52), wife Susheela (50), daughter Arsha (21) and son Arjun (18), were recovered from a pit behind their house at Vannappuram in Idukki.

Police Monday said Krishnan’s long-term disciple Aneesh, 32, committed the murders with the help of his friend Libeesh, 28. While Libeesh, a two-wheeler mechanic, has been arrested, search is on for Aneesh, who recently started his own practice in black magic, said police.

According to SP K B Venugopal, Aneesh’s black magic was not fetching desired results for his clients and he believed that Krishnan was behind his failure. Aneesh thought that only by eliminating his teacher, he can gain the power to deliver results, he said.

Venugopal said Aneesh also wanted to loot gold and money from Krishnan’s house. “During his two-year stay at Krishnan’s house, Aneesh had found that Krishnan charged huge amounts for black magic. The accused took away gold ornaments, but their exact worth would be known after Aneesh is arrested,’’ he said.

According to the SP, Aneesh and Libeesh went to Krishnan’s house on the night of July 29 and hurt a sheep reared by Krishnan. When the sheep started bleating, Krishnan stepped out and the accused allegedly hit him on the head with an iron pipe, he said. Hearing him scream, Susheela came out and was attacked in the same manner, the SP said. Later, the accused allegedly attacked Arsha and left the house after brutally torturing Arjun, he added.

Venugopal said no one heard the commotion since the house is located in a deserted area.

According to the SP, the duo came back the next night to bury the bodies and found Arjun, who was seriously injured, in front of the house. As they were not carrying a weapon, they took a hammer from the house and hit Arjun to death. All the bodies were buried in a pit.

Police said Krishnan was associated with rackets that deal in metal objects believed to have magical powers. They said they zeroed in on the accused after speaking to Krishnan’s clients.

