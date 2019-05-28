Kerala man aboard Saudi flight detained for unzipping his pants in front of woman crew

Toggle Menu
A resident of Kottayam in Kerala, Shamsudeen first verbally abused the woman crew member and refused to stop from lighting a cigarette, sources at the Delhi airport.

A 24-year-old man from Kerala allegedly unzipped his pants on board a Delhi-bound Saudi Airlines flight when he was stopped from lighting a cigarette by a woman cabin crew member, news agency IANS reported.

The man, identified as Abdul Shahid Shamsudeen, a resident of Kottayam in Kerala, was detained by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)at the Delhi airport after crew members reported the incident to the airport operations control center.

IANS, citing sources, reported that Shamsudeen verbally abused the woman crew member before refusing to stop from lighting a cigarette on the Jeddah to Delhi flight.

“The man created a ruckus. When the woman cabin staff called her colleagues for assistance, the man allegedly unzipped his pants and made obscene gestures,” a source said.

The accused was handed over to the Delhi Police for further legal action. He was booked under Sections 354 (molestation) and 509 (using word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

