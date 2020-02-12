Kerala man sustains 90% burns while trying to save wife from fire in UAE

Anil Ninan, 32, is in a critical condition while his wife, Neenu, who received 10 per cent burns, is out of danger (Facebook/anil.ninan) Anil Ninan, 32, is in a critical condition while his wife, Neenu, who received 10 per cent burns, is out of danger (Facebook/anil.ninan)

A UAE-based man from Kerala sustained 90 per cent burns while trying to save his wife from a fire at their home in Umm Al Quwain, Khaleej Times reported.

Anil Ninan, 32, is in a critical condition while his wife, Neenu, who received 10 per cent burns, is out of danger.

“Doctors said his condition is very critical. We are all praying for him,” July, Anil’s relative who is in the hospital told the daily. However, the condition of his wife is stable. “She is doing okay. She has only 10 per cent burns and is recovering,” the relative added.

The couple has a four-year-old son. The incident occurred on Monday when the fire was caused by a suspected short circuit from the electric box placed in the corridor of their apartment in Umm Al Quwain city in the UAE. Anil, who was in the bedroom when the incident happened, rushed to save his wife who had caught fire in the corridor.

The couple, who has a four-year-old son, was rushed to the Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in Umm al Quwain and was later shifted to Mafraq hospital in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for critical care, the report quoted Sojan Thomas, vicar of St Thomas Mar Thoma Church in Ras Al Khaimah, as saying.

“We do not know the exact details. But Neenu first caught fire while she was in the corridor. Anil who was in the bedroom ran to his wife and was trying to save her when the flames spread to him,” said the vicar, who knew the couple for more than a year.

