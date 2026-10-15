Kerala man slits wife’s throat, murders 4-year-old son before attempting to kill self

A man allegedly murdered his wife and four-year-old son before attempting suicide in Valappad in Kerala in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The deceased were identified as Vismaya, 24, and her son, Dhakshin. They were natives of Nattika village in Thrissur district.

The incident took place at Vismaya’s house near Valappad beach around 12.30 am. According to the FIR, the accused, Vijeesh, 44, allegedly killed them on suspicion that his wife was having an affair.

Vijeesh works as a lorry driver in Kerala and has been charged with murder after allegedly slitting the throats of his wife, Vismaya, and son, Dhakshin. The incident occurred around 12:30 am on October 15, when the accused, Vijeesh, attacked the victims with a surgical blade before attempting suicide.