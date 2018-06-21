Kerala man held for duping Qatar Museums

Of the Rs 5.50 crore, Menon had spent Rs 1 crore, including Rs 25 lakh on a vehicle. The bank has now frozen the account. Menon faces charges under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC. (Representational) Of the Rs 5.50 crore, Menon had spent Rs 1 crore, including Rs 25 lakh on a vehicle. The bank has now frozen the account. Menon faces charges under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC. (Representational)

A Gulf returnee was arrested Wednesday on charges of duping Qatar Museums of Rs 5.50 crore. Kodungallur police in Kerala identified the accused as Sunil Menon, 47, who is based in Kerala and runs an online ornament business.

SHO P C Bijukumar said Menon created a forged email id of Qatar royal family and mailed Qatar Museums, identifying himself as US-based Jerom Napoleon who has been asked to paint portraits of the king. The email said the work would cost Rs 10.40 crore and Rs 5.50 crore should be paid in advance. The officer said Menon gave details of his firm’s SBI account, in which the sum was deposited. “The museum’s governing body has a member of royal family who became suspicious and the fraud was detected,” said the officer. Police acted on a complaint by the museum authority.

Of the Rs 5.50 crore, Menon had spent Rs 1 crore, including Rs 25 lakh on a vehicle. The bank has now frozen the account. Menon faces charges under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC.

