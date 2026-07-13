‘We’re fed up’: Kerala man’s job loss, suspected suicide pact, and 2 deaths

A Kerala man and his daughter died in a suspected suicide pact in Thrissur after he reportedly lost his job in Qatar. (Image generated by Gemini AI)

In a suspected suicide pact, an expatriate from Kerala who recently returned from Qatar after losing his job, his wife, and their teenage son and daughter allegedly consumed poison, police have said. While the man and his daughter have died, the wife and son are reportedly out of danger.

The incident was reported at Pazhanji village in Kerala’s Thrissur district on Monday. Siby, 51, and his daughter Aleena, 18, have died. Siby’s wife, Beena, 45, and son Adithyan, 17, are in hospital.

According to police, Adithyan made a distress call early on Monday and informed them that his father and sister had killed themselves, and that he and his mother had consumed poison.