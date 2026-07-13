‘We’re fed up’: Kerala man’s job loss, suspected suicide pact, and 2 deaths

A Kerala man who recently returned from Qatar after losing his job and his teenage daughter died in a suspected suicide pact in Thrissur. His wife and son survived and are undergoing treatment.

Written by: Shaju Philip
2 min readUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 01:35 PM IST
A Kerala man and his daughter died in a suspected suicide pact in Thrissur after he reportedly lost his job in Qatar. (Image generated by Gemini AI)A Kerala man and his daughter died in a suspected suicide pact in Thrissur after he reportedly lost his job in Qatar. (Image generated by Gemini AI)
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In a suspected suicide pact, an expatriate from Kerala who recently returned from Qatar after losing his job, his wife, and their teenage son and daughter allegedly consumed poison, police have said. While the man and his daughter have died, the wife and son are reportedly out of danger.

The incident was reported at Pazhanji village in Kerala’s Thrissur district on Monday. Siby, 51, and his daughter Aleena, 18, have died. Siby’s wife, Beena, 45, and son Adithyan, 17, are in hospital.

According to police, Adithyan made a distress call early on Monday and informed them that his father and sister had killed themselves, and that he and his mother had consumed poison.

Police rushed to the family’s home and found Aleena’s body hanging from the ceiling. Siby’s body was found in a well inside the compound of their house. Beena, who reportedly consumed poison, had also slashed her wrist.

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Police said the family’s relatives had told them that Siby worked as a designer in Qatar and recently lost his job. He returned to Kerala last week. “The family may have consumed poison on Saturday night. The body of the daughter was found hanging, and her father was found dead in the well. It is possible that Siby jumped into the well after his daughter hanged herself. The mother (Beena) was found unconscious with her wrist slit. She might have made another attempt to kill herself after finding her husband and daughter dead. The son, Adithyan, called the police and alerted neighbours,” a police officer said.

A short suicide note recovered from the house read, “We are fed up with life.’’

Kattakambal panchayat president K Jayasankar said Adithyan and Aleena were good students. “Aleena had been preparing for a second attempt at NEET after she could not get through the first time. Adithyan has secured admission in an engineering course. Siby’s job loss at this stage may have pushed the family to the edge,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

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