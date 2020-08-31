Kerala: Man commits suicide after PSC rank list expires before his appointment

Opposition parties Congress and BJP took out protest marches in several parts of Kerala. BJP workers marched with the body of the victim to the residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, but were stopped by police. (File)

A 28-year-old man hanged himself to death after failing to get a government job despite clearing a competitive exam held by Kerala Public Service Commission.

S Anu, from Karakkonam village in Thiruvananthapuram district, died by suicide after the rank list expired before he was appointed. Anu had ranked 76 in the examination for recruitment to the post of civil excise officer. Seventy-two people from the list got jobs before it expired in June — after an extension from April due to the pandemic.

Anu’s body was found hanging at his home Sunday morning. He left a suicide note that read: “I don’t feel hungry for the past few days. Don’t know what to do. Can’t act in front of anyone. Unemployment is the reason for everything.’’

Father Sukumaran Nair said, “A government job was his dream. He had struggled for years to prepare and clear the exam.”

Anu’s suicide has triggered widespread protests against the state government, which has been accused of recruiting sympathisers of the ruling CPM instead of making appointments from rank lists. However, PSC chairman and lawyer M K Sakeer said the rank list had expired in April. “We extended tenure up to June. During the extended period, seven more people were appointed. Others did not get jobs as vacancies did not come up…’’ said Sakeer.

Opposition parties Congress and BJP took out protest marches in several parts of Kerala. BJP workers marched with the body of the victim to the residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, but were stopped by police.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala visited Anu’s home and called him a “martyr of the cruelty of the state government and the PSC”.

“All rank lists should have been extended further due to Covid-19… Government is not keen to fill vacancies from PSC. It wants to make backdoor appointments ,’’ he said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “… When a human being commits suicide because he is unemployed, it is an indictment of our entire society & of those who have reduced our economy to such a pathetic condition.’’

