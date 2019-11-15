Kerala man becomes first from India to get Mr Universe title at bodybuilding event

Indian bodybuilder Chitharesh Natesan has become the first Indian to be titled Mr Universe 2019. He was crowned the Champion of Champions at the 11th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship (WBPF) 2019.

The championship was held by the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation at the Island city of Jeju, South Korea, between November 5 and November 10.

Chitharesh Natesan (33) from Kerala won the title in the 90 kg category in the WBPF 2019. As many as 38 countries participated in the annual congress and India won 23 medals in total, including 6 gold, 13 silver and 4 bronze medals. India also secured the second position in the team championship category, with Thailand at first place. The team position is decided by the number of medals acquired by the team in various weight categories in bodybuilding.

“For the last 10 years, I have been into bodybuilding. To participate in this championship, I first went for the trials. I got selected for the Indian team and then I began my preparations. After winning the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship earlier this year, I went on to participate in the World Championship. I am very happy to bring gold for my country India,” said Natesan.

He also bagged the Mr Asia 2019 title at the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship (ABBF) held in Thailand in October. When he is not bodybuilding, he likes to dance. “I like to dance. I do Latin dance. I learnt it five years ago and continue it for fun in between,” said Natesan.

“This year has been great for Indian bodybuilding. Chitharesh Natesan not only won the Mr Universe title but also created history as he is the first ever in the world to win both the Asian and World bodybuilding championships. This year was great and next year we are going to do more than that. I congratulate all the players.” said Chetan M Phatare, Secretary General of World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation and Indian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation.