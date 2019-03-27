Kerala: Malayalam writer Ashita passes away

Renowned Malayalam writer and poet Ashita passed away at a private hospital in Thrissur on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday.

The 63-year-old, who was fighting a prolonged battle with cancer was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning. She breathe her last at 12:55 am, hospital officials told ieMalayalam.

Born on April 5, 1956, in Thrissur, Ashita had her schooling in Delhi and Bombay. She did her graduation and post graduation in English Literature from Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.

The celebrated short story writer has published some twenty books which include poems, translations and children’s literature. ‘Vismaya Chhihnangal,’ ‘Apoorna Viramangal,’ ‘Ashithayude Kathakal’ ‘Mazhameghangal,’ are some of her noted works.

Ashita has been the recipient of several awards including the prestigious Edaserri Award (1986) and the Lalithambika Antharjanam Award (1994). She is survived by her husband KV Ramankutty and daughter Uma Praseeda.