Monday, July 11, 2022

Kerala: Mahila Morcha member dies by suicide, blames local BJP leader in note

By: PTI | Palakkad |
Updated: July 11, 2022 2:39:52 pm
A member of BJP’s Mahila Morcha died by suicide at her house in Palakkad and left behind a note blaming a local BJP leader for her taking the extreme step, the police said.

A senior officer of Palakkad police said that an FIR has been lodged and investigation was being conducted under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code which lays down the steps to be followed by police on receiving information about a suicide.

The officer said that the person named in the suicide note has not been booked in the case yet and a decision on that would be taken based on what the probe reveals. Meanwhile, the victim’s brother told a TV channel that his sister has alleged in her note that the BJP leader had used her and that was the reason for her suicide.

She has also said that some other women, too, were in a similar situation and the BJP leader was behind it all, the brother alleged.

The victim was a treasurer in the Mahila Morcha of the constituency.

