Kerala ‘love-jihad case’: Hadiya happy, in good health, says NCW chief

NCW chairperson in conversation with Hadiya at her home. (Photo Courtesy – NCW-Twitter) NCW chairperson in conversation with Hadiya at her home. (Photo Courtesy – NCW-Twitter)

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday said Hadiya, the woman whose marriage to a Muslim youth has been nullified by the high court, was “happy and in good health”.

Sharma met the 24-year-old woman at her home near Vaikkom in Kottayam district. “I just met Akhila (her name when she was Hindu) or Hadiya, whatever you call her. She is in good health and eating her food. Her security is not under threat. She was not tortured as it had been alleged. She was smiling and told me that she was waiting for November 27 to go the Supreme Court to tell her stand in the court.’’

Sharma said she didn’t ask Hadiya about her stand as the matter is before the court. “I didn’t approach that issue,” she said.

The commission chairperson also displayed a mobile snap of Hadiya, which showed the woman beaming in Muslim attire.

Last week, the Supreme Court had directed Hadiya’s father Ashokan to produce the woman in court on November 27 after a petition from her husband Shefin Jahan, who has challenged the high court verdict nullifying the marriage.

The NIA is also probing into the conversion and subsequent marriage of the woman.

