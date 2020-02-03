Follow Us:
Monday, February 03, 2020
Budget 2020

Kerala Lottery Win Win W-550 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 65 lakh!

Kerala State Win Win Lottery W-550 Today Results: If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 3, 2020 2:12:47 pm
Kerala Win-Win W-550 Lottery Today Results: The Official results will be available at http://www.keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Win-Win W-550 Lottery Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Monday will announce the results Kerala Win Win Lottery W-550. The first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 65 lakh. The second prize is worth Rs 10 lakh, while third prize worth Rs 1 Lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The Official results will be available at http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

