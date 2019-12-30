Kerala state Lottery Win Win W-545 Today Results: Winner to take home Rs 65 lakh!

Kerala Win Win Lottery Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750. (Representational Image) Kerala Win Win Lottery Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750. (Representational Image)

Kerala Win Win W-545 Lottery Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will announce the results for Kerala Win Win Lottery W-545 on Monday. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Official results will be available at http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

