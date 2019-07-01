Toggle Menu
Kerala Lottery Win Win W-519 Today Results: Winner to take home Rs 65 lakh!https://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-lottery-win-win-w-519-today-results-winner-to-take-home-rs-65-lakh-5808364/

Kerala Lottery Win Win W-519 Today Results: Winner to take home Rs 65 lakh!

Kerala Win Win Lottery W-519 Today Results: If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, ss163, ss 163 lottery result, sthree sakthi lottery, sthree sakthi lottery result, sthree sakthi lottery SS 163 result, kerala lottery result SS 163, kerala lottery result SS 163 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today sthree sakthi, kerala lottery result sthree sakthi, kerala lotteryresult sthree sakthi SS 163, sthree sakthi lottery SS 163 result today
Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-126 Today Results: The live results will be announced at 3 pm.

Kerala Win Win Lottery Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Win Win Lottery W-519. The first prize is worth Rs 65 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

Advertising

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mamata morphed photo: SC issues notice to Bengal govt for delaying release of Priyanka Sharma
2 SC dismisses PIL to earmark PoK and Gilgit as Lok Sabha seats
3 Second batch of Amarnath pilgrims start journey