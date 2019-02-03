Toggle Menu
Kerala Lottery Today Results: Pournami Lottery RN-377 winners to be announced shortly

Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 377 Today Results: Official results will be available at 4 pm. You can check your result on http://www.keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 377 Today Results: If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 377 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Sunday announce the results of Pournami Lottery RN 377. The first prize is worth Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced from 3 pm onwards. Official results will be available at 4 pm. You can check your result on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

