scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
MUST READ

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-284 Today Results: Winner to take home Rs 75 lakh!

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-284 Today Results: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi |
October 26, 2021 12:01:54 pm
kerala lottery result, kerala lottery today results, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, karunya plus lottery, karunya plus lottery result, kn362, kn362 lottery result, karunya plus lottery kn 362 result, kerala lottery result kn 362, kerala lottery result kn 362 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today karunya plus, kerala lottery result karunya plusThe live results will be announced at 3 pm.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-284 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will Monday announce the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-284 lottery results. The first prize is worth Rs 75 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively.

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Oct 26: Latest News