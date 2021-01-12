Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-244 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 75 Lakh!

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-244 Today Results: With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi | Updated: January 12, 2021 2:07:15 pm
kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, nirmal lottery, nirmal lottery result, nirmal lottery nr 206 result, kerala lottery result nr 206, kerala lottery result nr 206 today, kerala lottery result today, lottery results kerala, kerala lottery results, kerala lottery normal results todayThe official results are available on keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-244 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will today announce the results of the Sthree Sakthi lottery SS-244. The first prize is a whopping Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will bag Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize is worth Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 5,000.

The official results will be available on keralalotteries.com. Live streaming of the results will begin at 3 pm. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organizes four festival bumper draws —Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

