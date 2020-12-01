scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-238 Today Results: First Prize result worth is 75 Lakh!

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-238 Today Results: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi | December 1, 2020 1:30:45 pm
Kerala lottery result, lottery results, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, win win lottery, kerala state lottery result, win win lottery result, win win lottery w 591 result, kerala lottery result w 591, kerala lottery result w 591 today, kerala lottery result win win, kerala lottery result win win w 591The official results are available on keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-238 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Tuesday will announce the results of Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-238. The first prize is worth Rs 75 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced from 3 pm onwards. Official results will be available at 4 pm. You can check your result on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

