Toggle Menu
Kerala Lottery Today Results: Win Win Lottery W-504 winners to be announced shortlyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-lottery-results-win-win-lottery-w-500-winners-to-be-announced-soon-5622378/

Kerala Lottery Today Results: Win Win Lottery W-504 winners to be announced shortly

Kerala Win Win Lottery W 504 Today Results: The first prize is worth Rs 65 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, win win lottery, w504, win win lottery result, win win lottery w 504 result, kerala lottery result w 504, kerala lottery result w 504 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today win win, kerala lottery result win win, kerala lottery result winwin w 504, win win lottery w 504 result today, win win lottery w 504 result today live
Kerala Win Win Lottery Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750. (Representational Image)

Kerala Win Win Lottery W 504 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Win Win Lottery W 504. The first prize is worth Rs 65 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Read this story in Malayalam

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

 

Advertising

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Don't Miss
Vivek Oberoi dons different looks for PM Narendra Modi biopic
Goa political scenario: Talks between BJP, allies continue to be in deadlock

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Race for new Goa CM: BJP's Pramod Sawant, Vishwajit Rane frontrunners; Cong meets Guv
2 Seven-year-old Kerala boy dies of West Nile fever
3 J&K: Jawan killed in ceasefire violation along LoC, three others injured