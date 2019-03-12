Kerala Lottery Today Results: Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-148 results to be announced shortly

Toggle Menu
Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 148 Today Results: Official results will be available at 4 pm. You can check your result on http://www.keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results: Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 148 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department Tuesday will announce the results of Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 148. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced from 3 pm onwards. Official results will be available at 4 pm. You can check your result on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

