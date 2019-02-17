Toggle Menu
Kerala Lottery Results: Pournami Lottery RN-379 winners to be announced soonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-lottery-results-pournami-lottery-rn-379-winners-to-be-announced-soon-5588038/

Kerala Lottery Results: Pournami Lottery RN-379 winners to be announced soon

Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 379 Today Results: The live results would be announced at 2:55 pm. Official results will be available from 3:55 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com.

kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, pournami lottery, pournami lottery result, pournami lottery rn 376 result, rn 379, rn 379 lottery result, rn379, kerala lottery result rn 379, kerala lottery result rn 379 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today pournami, kerala lotteryresult pournami, kerala lotteryresult pournami rn 379, pournami lottery rn 379 result today, pournami lottery rn 379 result today live
Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 379 Today Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 379 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Sunday announce the results of Pournami Lottery RN 379. The first prize is worth Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced from 2:55 pm onwards. Official results will be available at 3:55 pm onwards. You can check your result on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

Advertising

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 JK: Army Major killed in Nowshera IED explosion was to tie the knot next month
2 Pulwama attack: Thousands across the country bid adieu to CRPF jawans
3 After Pulwama attack, Govt withdraws security cover of five Kashmir separatists