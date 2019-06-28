Toggle Menu
Kerala Lottery Results: First prize worth Rs 60 lakh!

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-127 Today Results: The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-127 Today Results: The live results will be announced at 3 pm.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-127. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

