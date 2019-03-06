Toggle Menu
Kerala Lottery Results: Akshaya Lottery AK-385 winners to be announced todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-lottery-results-akshaya-lottery-ak-385-winners-to-be-announced-today-5613185/

Kerala Lottery Results: Akshaya Lottery AK-385 winners to be announced today

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-385 Results Today: The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com.

Kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, Akshaya Lottery lottery, AK-385, Akshaya lottery result, Akshaya Lottery, AK-385 result, kerala lottery result AK-385, kerala lottery result AK-385 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today Akshaya, kerala lottery result Akshaya, kerala lottery result Akshaya Lottery AK-385, Akshaya Lottery AK-385, Akshaya AK-385 lottery result today live
Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-385 Results Today: Winners to be announced at 3 pm. (Representational image)

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-385 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Win Win Lottery W-502.

The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

Advertising

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Will Ayodhya title dispute be sent for mediation? Supreme Court to decide today
2 Indian-origin woman dentist killed in Australia, body found in suitcase
3 Indian-origin woman dentist missing in Australia