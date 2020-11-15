Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-76 Today Results: First prize is for worth Rs 5 crore!

Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-76 Lottery Result: With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery BR-76 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will today announce the results of the Pooja bumper (BR 76). The first prize is a whopping Rs 5 crore. The second prize of Rs 50 lakh will be given to 10 tickets – with Rs 10 lakh for each ticket. 10 ticket holders will get Rs 5 lakh each as third prize.

The official results will be available on keralalotteries.com. The live streaming of the results will begin at 3 pm.

Before this, Kerala State Lotteries had released the Thiruvonam or Onam bumper results recently and it carried the first prize of Rs 12 crore.

The Kerala government runs a slew of seasonal and daily lotteries which are extremely popular among the public and help shore up non-tax revenues for the administration. The lottery department was set up in 1967 and since its inception, it is one of the few government departments to have never recorded losses.

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The first lottery ticket in 1967 was sold for Re 1 and carried a top cash prize of Rs 50,000. The department has grown from a revenue of Rs 20 lakhs in 1967-68 to nearly Rs 9000 crores in 2017-18. Today, it sells the major Thiruvonam, Vishu, Puja, Monsoon, Summer bumper tickets along with daily-draw categories such as Akshaya, Sthree Shakti, Karunya, and Pournami.

