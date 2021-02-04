scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 04, 2021
Latest news

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-354 Today Results announced: First Prize worth is Rs 80 lakh!

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-354 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Thursday announced the results of Kerala Karunya Plus KN-354. The first prize winner is ticket number PL-195746 which bagged a whopping Rs 80 lakh.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 4, 2021 3:19:27 pm
Kerala lottery result, lottery results, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, win win lottery, kerala state lottery result, win win lottery result, win win lottery w 601 result, kerala lottery result w 601, kerala lottery result w 601 today, kerala lottery result win win, kerala lottery result win win w 601The official results are available on keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-354 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Thursday announced the results of Kerala Karunya Plus KN-354. The first prize winner is ticket number PL-195746 which bagged a whopping Rs 80 lakh. The second prize was drawn by ticket number PC-381700 which bagged Rs 10 lakh, while third prize worth Rs 1 lakh was won by ticket numbers PA-364911, PB-693255, PC-119455, PD-403247, PE-540414, PF-255850, PG-134271, PH-108964, PJ-488525, PK-200099, PL-665746, PM-252253.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-354 Today Results

The consolation prize of Rs 8,000 was won by ticket numbers PA 195746, PB 195746, PC 195746, PD 195746, PE 195746, PF 195746, PG 195746, PH 195746, PJ 195746, PK 195746, PM 195746. The official results are available on keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 04: Latest News

Advertisement