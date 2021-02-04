Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-354 Today Results announced: First Prize worth is Rs 80 lakh!

The official results are available on keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-354 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Thursday announced the results of Kerala Karunya Plus KN-354. The first prize winner is ticket number PL-195746 which bagged a whopping Rs 80 lakh. The second prize was drawn by ticket number PC-381700 which bagged Rs 10 lakh, while third prize worth Rs 1 lakh was won by ticket numbers PA-364911, PB-693255, PC-119455, PD-403247, PE-540414, PF-255850, PG-134271, PH-108964, PJ-488525, PK-200099, PL-665746, PM-252253.

The consolation prize of Rs 8,000 was won by ticket numbers PA 195746, PB 195746, PC 195746, PD 195746, PE 195746, PF 195746, PG 195746, PH 195746, PJ 195746, PK 195746, PM 195746. The official results are available on keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.