Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-303 Today Results: Winner to take home Rs 70 lakh!

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-303 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will today announce the results of Karunya Plus Lottery KN 303. The first prize is worth Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced at 2.55 pm. Official results are available 3.55 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

