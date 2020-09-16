Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-463 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 70 lakh!

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK 463 Today Results: With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi | Updated: September 16, 2020 1:35:43 pm
Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-463 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will Tuesday announce the results of the Akshaya Lottery AK 456. The first prize is a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will bag Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize is worth Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The official results will be available on keralalotteries.com. Live streaming of the results will begin at 3 pm. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

The Kerala State Lottery Department had postponed the result draws from March 22 to May 31, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organizes four festival bumper draws —Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

