Kerala Lokayukta row: At national level, CPM always sought strong anti-corruption ombudsman

The decision of the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala to bring an Ordinance to amend the Kerala Lokayukta Act in such a manner that it would have powers to reject the report of the anti-corruption body is politically significant since the party at the national level had always been advocating for a “strong” and “effective” Lokpal and Lokayuktas in the states.

In fact, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has often argued that the party had demanded setting up of a Lokpal as early as in the late 1980s when the Bofors scandal broke out and that the party had ensured that it is included in the common minimum programmes of the United Front government in 1996 and that of the UPA in 2004.

In July 2011, as the then UPA government engaged with activist Anna Hazare on drafting of a Lokpal Bill, the CPI(M) came out with its stand on the issue in detail.

A note issued by the party then said the definition of corruption defined in The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 needs to be widened. It argued that the definition of corruption should include “a whole range of activities from bribery, influence peddling, patronage or favour, nepotism, cronyism, electoral fraud, embezzlement, kickbacks to officials and involvement in organized crime”.

It argued that the “Lokpal should essentially be a fact-finding body that receives complaints, enquires, investigates and forward cases to Special Courts where prima facie there is a case of corruption for prosecution and punishment in a time-bound manner” and that “it should have powers to recommend an enquiry and investigation suo motu”.

The Lokpal, it said, should oversee the entire machinery related to corruption cases at the central level and it should have the powers to recommend executive action and to approach courts when these are not accepted. The Lokpal, it had then argued, should be entrusted with quasi-judicial powers and autonomy to fulfill these functions in an independent, accountable, transparent and time-bound manner.

In the states, the party had argued, “Lokayuktas should be set up on the model of the Central Lokpal”. Besides, it demanded that all state government employees, local bodies and the state corporations should be brought under their purview. It wanted the Prime Minister too to be brought under the purview of the Lokpal with adequate safeguards.

The CPI(M) reiterated its stand at an all-party meeting held in August 2011. And on August 27, the party’s stand was articulated by Yechury, then a member of Rajya Sabha, during a debate on the issue. The House had held a discussion on setting up of Lokpal as Hazare’s fast entered the 12th day.

Taking part in the discussion, Yechury recalled that the CPI(M) and the Left had demanded setting up of a Lokpal after the Bofors incident. “In 1996, when the United Front Government came, the Common Minimum Programme was drafted. We had a role to play in that, and I personally too had a role to play in that… What did we say in the Common Minimum Programme? I quote, “The United Front is committed to provide a corruption-free administration. A Bill to set up Lokpal will be introduced in the first Budget session of the Eleventh Lok Sabha. The Bill will cover the office of the Prime Minister as well. All Members of Parliament will be required, by law, to declare their assets annually before the Lokpal,” he said.

“In 2004 when the UPA-I Government was formed, we were party to the draft where we insisted that the Lokpal should be institutionalised and that came in as part of the Common Minimum Programme. So, the Left has been consistently supporting and wanting this Lokpal,” he added.

On Lokayuktas, he had said: “Prepare a model Bill, send it to the states for their consideration and their Assemblies’ deliberation and let them institute the Lokayuktas. So, it has to be mandatory that Lokayuktas will be there, but, how, what, that privilege of the State Legislatures and our Centre-State relations is something which is inviolable. That we cannot violate. So, let that be the procedure.”

In December 2011, when the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice submitted its report on the Lokpal Bill, 2011, it had a dissent note by CPI(M) Lok Sabha member A Sampath.

“The people of India are eagerly expecting Parliament to adopt a legislation that will constitute an effective Lokpal authority to curb corruption in high places and in the public sphere. With this in view, I am submitting this note of dissent as I strongly feel the incorporation of the steps mentioned below are essential for a strong and effective Lokpal body to be set up,” he had said in his dissent note.

And among his suggestions were: the Prime Minister should be brought under the purview of the Lokpal; the MPs should be brought under the purview of the Lokpal through an amendment to Article 105 of the Constitution on the lines recommended by the National Commission to review the working of the Constitution; the powers of the Lokpal should be expanded to include not only Group A and Group B officers, but also officers belonging to Group C and Group D; and the provisions for the Lokayuktas should contain similar counterpart reference for purposes of coverage of all similar categories at the state level which are the same or equivalent to Group A., Group B, Group C and Group D for the Lokpal.

The Bill did not see the light of the day in 2011. Parliament passed The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act in December 2013.

Days after its passage, an editorial in CPI(M) mouthpiece People’s Democracy said, “The CPI(M)… has been a consistent votary of the Lokpal and for the establishment of the institution of the Lokayuktas at the state level.”

“The scourge of corruption can only be effectively tackled when we as a people collectively raise the level of the social consciousness in our society. This requires a degree of political morality that is patently absent from the major existing political formations with the notable exception of the Left parties,” it had said.

And when the BJP government brought amendments to The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act in 2016, exempting central government employees from filing details of assets and liabilities of their spouses and children, the CPI(M) opposed vociferously.

Taking part in the discussion on the Bill in Rajya Sabha in July 2016, CPI(M) member T K Rangarajan said the Lokpal should in fact be made more stringent. “The CPI(M) and the Left do not support these types of amendments. Everybody must file their details before 31st July. If they get escaped, the government will earn a bad name. So, I do not support this Bill,” he had said.