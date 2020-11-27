Kerala local elections: Officers to collect votes from Covid-positive patients

According to the guidelines, the health department will compile a list of Covid-positive voters and those in quarantine.

Ahead of next month’s local body elections in Kerala, the state election commission on Thursday issued guidelines for voting by those who have tested positive for Covid-19 and those in quarantine. The elections to the three-tier local bodies would be held on December 8, 12 and 14.

According to the guidelines, the health department will compile a list of Covid-positive voters and those in quarantine. Those figuring in the list – till the day prior to polling – would be issued special postal ballot papers. Others who test positive after 3 pm on the day prior to the day of voting would be allowed at polling stations during the last hour of voting.

On the day of voting, polling officers would visit each Covid-19 patient with postal ballot papers and collect these papers with the vote in the same visit. These voters would be informed about the visit in advance through SMS and or calls.

