Kerala local body bypoll results: LDF wins 22 of 44 seats, BJP just five seats

In the bye-elections conducted recently to 44 local body seats in Kerala, the ruling CPM and its allies have won half of them, signalling a comeback after the drubbing it received in the Lok Sabha elections. The CPM-led LDF had won just one of the 20 parliamentary seats in Kerala.

Results of the local body bypolls on Friday showed the LDF winning 22 seats, followed by the Congress-led UDF in 17 seats and the BJP holding on to just five seats. Elections were held in 33 village panchayat wards, 6 block panchayat wards and five municipality wards.

The Left has predominantly had a better record than the Congress in local body elections in the state. In 2015, the LDF had won 549 of the 941 village panchayat wards, 90 of the 152 block panchayat wards, 7 of 14 district panchayats, 44 of 87 municipalities and four of the six corporations in the state.

This time in the bypolls, the LDF is seen to have wrested six local body wards from the UDF. At the same time, it has lost seven others to the UDF. In Kollam district, it won three of the four wards that went to polls. In Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode districts, it won all wards that it had sitting members in.

The UDF won all the four panchayat wards in Thrissur district besides making gains in Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram districts. The BJP has retained the ward in Palakkad district besides gaining a municipality ward from the UDF in Alappuzha district.