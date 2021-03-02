Kerala LIFE mission officials used proxy firms for kickbacks, CBI tells SC

The firms — M/s Unitac and M/s Sane Ventures — were used for receiving funds to the tune of 10 million UAE dirhams on behalf of LIFE Mission project to construct dwelling units and a health centre for flood victims in the state, the CBI claimed.

Officials of the Kerala government’s LIFE Mission project colluded with officials of the UAE Consulate General to receive kickbacks on foreign contributions routed through two proxy firms, the CBI told Supreme Court on Monday. The agency made the submission while seeking dismissal of Mission CEO’s plea against a Kerala High Court order that refused to quash CBI probe.

While a MoU was executed between Dubai-based NGO Red Crescent and LIFE Mission to receive money for the project’s execution, subsequent agreements were inked involving the two proxy firms with the intention to divert foreign contribution and receive kickbacks, the CBI alleged.

“It is submitted that even though the amount was received by M/s Sane Ventures and M/s Unitac, the receipt was for and on behalf of LIFE Mission and the officials of LIFE Mission colluded with officials of Consulate General to receive kickbacks,” the agency said, adding that by receiving funds in said manner, “a CAG audit, government formalities and rigours of FCRA were avoided so that kickbacks could be received”.

Denying that the probe is politically motivated, the affidavit said “there is no explanation till now as to why the agreements were executed by third parties after the MoU”.