Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Kerala: Speaker to give ruling on opposition MLAs video recording protests inside assembly

Speaker M B Rajesh's ruling came during the assembly session when the issue was raised in the House as a point of order by Cherian.

June 28, 2022 3:14:52 pm
The fifth session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly was adjourned for the day on Monday.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker on Tuesday said he would be giving a ruling during the day on several complaints, including one from state Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian, over the alleged recording of the protests inside the House and its circulation in the media by members of the opposition.

The minister on Monday had lodged a complaint seeking action against the members of the opposition for violating the assembly rules by waving placards and banners in the House and for allegedly circulating a video recording of the protests during the session.

The fifth session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly was adjourned for the day on Monday after the opposition members started shouting slogans demanding action in connection with the recent vandalism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad allegedly by SFI activists.

After the session was initially adjourned just a couple of minutes after the question hour began at 9 am, it was reconvened at 10 am amidst continuing sloganeering by opposition members, some wearing black shirts, who raised placards and banners against the vandalism of Gandhi’s office and the gold smuggling related allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

