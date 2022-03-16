Kerala: LDF names DYFI, CPI candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

All India president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) A A Rahim and CPI Kannur district secretary P Santhosh Kumar were Wednesday declared as the candidates of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala are falling vacant with the retirement of A K Antony of Congress, K Somaprasad of CPI(M) and M V Shreyams Kumar of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD). Going by the current strength in the state legislative Assembly, LDF can win two seats.

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress is yet to finalise its nominee for the elections, slated to be held on March 31. While CPI(M) and CPI have fielded new faces in the elections to the Upper House, several senior Congress leaders, including former ministers, are exerting pressure on the party leadership for tickets.

LJD, a constituent of LDF, had staked claim for the seat but CPI(M) decided to give it to CPI, which has recently adopted a mellowed stand on projects like the semi-high speed rail corridor. Besides, LJD had little bargaining power in the LDF as that party has only a single member in the Assembly.

Rahim, 42, a CPI(M) state committee member, became the DYFI national president last year after then incumbent Mohammed Riyas became a minister. Rahim, a researcher on Islamic History, had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election of 2011.

CPI candidate Santhosh Kumar, 51, had earlier served as the national president of All India Youth Federation (AIYF), the youth wing of CPI.